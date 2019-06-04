Wellow Maypole celebrations and the crowning of the May Queen

The village of Wellow was lucky enough to miss all but one of the heavy showers on Bank Holiday Monday, allowing the crowning of the May Queen and Wellow Maypole Celebrations to go ahead as planned.

Following the children’s procession from St Swithin’s church, the new May Queen Lucy Hollingworth was crowned by the retiring May Queen Isabel Leatt. Lucy lives in Boughton, attends Tuxford Academy, and has danced around Wellow Maypole since she was three years old. Her Maids of Honour were Romilly Cove, Emma Germany and Ellie Wilson. Lucy chose Charlotte Taylor and her sister Evie Hollingworth to be her Train Bearers. Leading the mischief making Bogies was Oliver Baugh as ‘Wellow Jack’.

The crowd of visitors to the village were also entertained by Falconry Experiences giving flying falconry displays, Rattlejag Morris, and SteelGen, a local steel band who lent a carnival feel to the proceedings. Also on hand were Luke Owenson’s Punch and Judy, and the Ollerton Town Drum Corps who helped to open the event. Other traditional offerings included a working fairground organ, and children’s swingboats from the 1950s. Pictured in the swingboat are sisters Isla and Isobel Rook.