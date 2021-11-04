Event-goers look to be fairly lucky with the weather in the coming days, as, while it may be cold, particularly tonight, it should stay fairly dry.

Whether your firework spectacular is on Bonfire Night itself or over the weekend, Mansfield and Ashfield look to remain fairly dry, with the possibility of some showers only during the day on Saturday according to forecasts.

Today, Thursday, November 4

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's the forecast for the rest of this week.

Today will start bright and cool with plenty of sunshine throughout the day – a cool day, with a brisk north wind, but dropping as low as 4C this evening and 3C overnight.

Tomorrow, Bonfire Night

A slightly warmer day with a maximum temperature of 10C, but a change of rain in the afternoon. A slightly warmer evening at about 8C and a slim chance of rain, and the wind speed will drop slightly.

Saturday, November 6

Saturday should be warmer still, reaching 12C in the afternoon, and 11C during the evening, again with a small chance of showers.

Sunday, November 7

Similar weather conditions to Saturday, with a maximum temperature of 11C, dropping to 8C by the evening.

If you are looking for inspiration of firework displays to attend, check out our guide.