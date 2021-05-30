Will the sunny and warm weather continue in Mansfield and Ashfield?
The weekend got off to a good start weather-wise on Saturday in Mansfield and Ashfield, with cloudy skies in the morning giving way to warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine.
And the fine and dry conditions are expected to continue on Sunday as folk make the most of the newly-restored freedoms following the lifting of many lockdown restrictions.
The Met Office says the area will once again be overcast before lunchtime, before the cloud retreats back and the sunshine returns with highs of around 21C.
Evening cloud could make a re-appearance on Sunday evening, but a dry night with clear periods is predicted.
But what’s the forecast for Bank Holiday Monday?
Well, much of the same. A dry day is expected with early cloud once again making way for warm sunshine from mid-morning – and temperatures expected to rise to 21C.
And what is the weather expected to be like for the rest of the week?
Well, it’s great news for people who have time off during the week-long school holiday with the settled weather expected to continue in Mansfield and Ashfield.
Here’s the current five-day forecast.
Tuesday – 23C, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze
Wednesday – 23C, sunny intervals and a moderate breeze
Thursday – 21C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Friday – 19C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Saturday – 18C, sunny intervals and a gentle breeze