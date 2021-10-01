Weekend weather - Make the most of Sunday because Saturday looks set to tip it down

Tomorrow will start cloudy and dry, but heavy rain looks to set in from around 12noon and last until around 8pm – according to the latest figures from the Met Office – with highs of 12C and lows of 7C.

Sunday looks more hopeful, with cloud and sunny spells, and the prospect of light rain around 4pm – it will also be slightly warmer, with highs of 14C.

Next week is also a bit of a mixed bag, with Monday offering light showers, sunny spells and light cloud, while Tuesday looks like another one to batten down the hatches, with heavy rain from around 7am, becoming lighter in the afternoon.

Saturday looks set to be horrible

Wednesday offers sunny spells, while Thursday looks set to be cloudy but dry.