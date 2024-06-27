Weekend weather forecast for the Mansfield and Ashfield area (June 28-30)
That’s the prediction of forecasters from the Met Office and the BBC for the Mansfield and Ashfield area tomorrow (Friday), Saturday and Sunday. The forecasts for all three days bear a striking resemblance as sunny spells try to break through dominant clouds. Here is your day-by-day guide:
FRIDAY – after a much cooler night than of late, you will wake up to sunshine. From about 10 am, that will turn into light cloud, although there is still a reasonable chance of more sunny spells from 3 pm onwards. In a moderate breeze from the west, temperatures will be restricted to a maximum of 18C (64F).
SATURDAY – a remarkably similar day to Friday will start with sunny spells from 6 am to about 10 am. But from then, throughout the afternoon and evening, it will be cloudy, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 19C, possibly feeling a little cooler in a light wind. At least there is only a very slight chance of any rainfall.
SUNDAY – a cool night will give way to lovely spells of sunshine early on Sunday morning. But again, that sun will disappear behind clouds from mid-morning and temperatures are not expected to get any higher than 17C in a north-westerly breeze. As with the previous two days, the forecasters will be very surprised if we are hit by any rain, although there are showers on the horizon next Monday.