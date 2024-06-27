Weekend weather forecast for the Mansfield and Ashfield area (June 28-30)

By Richard Silverwood
Published 27th Jun 2024, 16:03 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 16:09 BST
The weekend weather in this area is expected to be dry and cloudy with sunny spells.
The mini-heatwave that we have basked in over the last few days will not continue into the weekend – but the weather should still be dry and pleasant.

That’s the prediction of forecasters from the Met Office and the BBC for the Mansfield and Ashfield area tomorrow (Friday), Saturday and Sunday. The forecasts for all three days bear a striking resemblance as sunny spells try to break through dominant clouds. Here is your day-by-day guide:

FRIDAY – after a much cooler night than of late, you will wake up to sunshine. From about 10 am, that will turn into light cloud, although there is still a reasonable chance of more sunny spells from 3 pm onwards. In a moderate breeze from the west, temperatures will be restricted to a maximum of 18C (64F).

SATURDAY – a remarkably similar day to Friday will start with sunny spells from 6 am to about 10 am. But from then, throughout the afternoon and evening, it will be cloudy, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 19C, possibly feeling a little cooler in a light wind. At least there is only a very slight chance of any rainfall.

SUNDAY – a cool night will give way to lovely spells of sunshine early on Sunday morning. But again, that sun will disappear behind clouds from mid-morning and temperatures are not expected to get any higher than 17C in a north-westerly breeze. As with the previous two days, the forecasters will be very surprised if we are hit by any rain, although there are showers on the horizon next Monday.

