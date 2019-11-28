Weather warning for ice issued overnight for Nottinghamshire

A weather warning for ice is in place overnight, as temperatures are set to plummet.

The Met Office is warning residents to take extra care as icy surfaces could result in slips and injuries.

ICY PUDDLE 'Keith G Thompson

The warning will come into force from 12.15am on November 29, until 10am the same day.

Forecasters warn that the ice could lead to “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, as well as icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

An area of rain is expected to clear southwards across much of Wales, the Midlands, East Anglia and the south of northern England on Thursday evening.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Surface temperatures are expected to fall away below freezing and following the rain and recent wet weather many surfaces are likely to remain wet leading to icy stretches forming where these not treated.”

The warning covers much of the East Midlands, London, and the West Midlands.