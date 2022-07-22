Weather set to warm up again this weekend in Mansfield and Ashfield

As the weekend approaches, temperatures are set to climb again – but thankfully only to the levels we are used to during the summer.

Tonight it will remain largely cloudy through the evening with outbreaks of rain or showers possible, though many areas should stay dry.

There will be isolated showers overnight with some clear intervals. Minimum temperature 13C.

Tomorrow will be a mostly dry day with a maximum temperature of 24C.

Saturday will begin dry with bright spells, becoming cloudier through the afternoon and evening as winds increase.

It will be a mostly dry day with a maximum temperature of 24C.

Sunday is predicted to be windy with spells of rain, but there will also be some brighter spells throughout the afternoon. Again, highs of 24C.

Monday is expected to bring wind, rain and showers. Highs of 20C.