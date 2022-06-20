Weather set to heat up again in Mansfield and Ashfield after disappointing weekend

After Friday’s heatwave, many who were looking forward to a weekend of sunshine were left disappointed. But don’t worry – the hot weather is on its way back.

By Lucy Roberts
Monday, 20th June 2022, 11:51 am

Tonight will be a pleasant evening, staying warm and sunny.

Patchy cloud will approach from the northwest overnight, with long clear spells leading to a cool night in parts of the East Mids. Minimum temperature 6C.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will be a fine and dry day with prolonged periods of sunshine. Some patchy cloud possible by evening. Dry with light winds and feeling warm. Maximum temperature 25C.

Temperatures will reach up to 26C this week.

There will be clear skies through Wednesday and much of Thursday, feeling very warm with temperatures of up to 26C.

Scattered cloud and isolated showers are expected to hit by Thursday evening.

There may be heavy showers developing on Friday as the weather turns cooler again. Light winds throughout.

Sadly, temperatures are expected to dip again next weekend to around 18 to 20C.

