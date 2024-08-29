Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The weather looks sure to be smiling on the last weekend before the big return to school in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

The long summer holidays are almost at an end, but a forecast of predominantly sunny intervals and temperatures hovering around the 20C (68F) mark should allow for plenty more outdoor fun.

Both the Met Office and the BBC appear to agree on what the weather has in store for us from Friday to Sunday, so here is our day-by-day guide:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FRIDAY – you are likely to wake up on Friday morning to glorious sunshine and although it will feel chilly initially after a cold night, temperatures are predicted to rise rapidly as the day progresses. From 9C at 6 am, they should shoot up to 20C by 4 pm. It will cloud over during the afternoon, but the day should end on a pleasant note, with only light winds and no chance of rain,

It promises to be a weekend of sunny intervals in this area, according to forecasters.

SATURDAY – there will be a moderate breeze blowing on Saturday but, thankfully, nothing like Storm Lilian which battered the area last week! Instead, the day will be dominated by long sunny intervals, with temperatures rising to 18C or 19C by mid-afternoon. It is set to stay dry too, with the chance of rain below five per cent. It will be mild overnight, not dropping under 14C.

SUNDAY – a mild night prepares the way for probably the warmest day of the weekend on the first day of September on Sunday. Temperatures are forecast to rise to 21C (70F). It will be less sunny as clouds and a gentle breeze rule the roost, but although rain is possible (20 per cent chance), it is unlikely. Another warm night will take us into the next working week.