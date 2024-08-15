Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Consistency is hardly a word that could be applied to the weather this summer. But this weekend is set to be very different because three near-identical days of beautiful sunshine are in store.

Forecasters at the Met Office and the BBC all agree that we are in for a lovely spell of weather that should also stretch into next Monday.

Temperatures will rise to the early 20s centigrade, which means 70-plus fahrenheit. There will be a gentle breeze, but the percentage prospect of rain is zero. Here is our day-by-day guide:

FRIDAY – after a rather unsettled Thursday, Friday begins on a very bright note with sunshine in the skies from 6 am and lasting for most of the day, right through to 9 pm, with just the occasional cloudy moment. A moderate wind from the south-west will not affect temperatures too much, so expect it to be around 20C or 21C from midday onwards, although it will drop quite sharply overnight to 10C or 11C.

SATURDAY – a cool night soon gives way to more sunshine on Saturday. Have no worries at all if you’re planning a day out because it will be dry and pleasant throughout, with temperatures reaching a high of 21C (70F), although you might feel a gentle breeze every now and then. Overnight, it will remain dry but drop to 11C.

SUNDAY – another bright and sunny early-morning before a similar day to Friday and Saturday. Lots of sunny intervals will ensure the temperatures remain around 20C and although a wind from the west will be slightly stronger, there is again no chance of any rain right through to Monday.