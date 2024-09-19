Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You can tell autumn is on the horizon because a mixed bag of unsettled weather is predicted for this weekend in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

Rain is a feature of the forecast for Friday, and some of it might be heavy, but Saturday is set to be a dry and sunny day. Come Sunday, a blend of sunny spells and light rain showers is expected. Here is our day-by-day guide, based on the combined expertise of the Met Office and the BBC:

FRIDAY – it’s not often that the forecasts of the Met Office and the BBC differ starkly. But Friday is one of those rare days, with the former predicting a largely dry but overcast day, with the chance of sunny intervals in the afternoon, while the BBC is adamant we will have lots of rain. It says there is a 70 per cent chance of it being heavy around lunchtime, before it clears away from about 5 pm. At least both agree on the likely daytime temperatures, which should rise from 14C in the morning to a high of 18C (64F) in the afternoon.

SATURDAY – a dry and mild night (lows of 14C) will pave the way for the most pleasant day of the weekend on Saturday. Spells of sunshine should break through from 10 am and last through to the evening, with temperatures hitting the heights of 20C (68F) in mid-afternoon, although there will also be a gentle breeze from the east north-east. The possibility of any rain is low – at about 20 per cent – and again, it will be a dry and mild night into Sunday.

A mixed bag of weather is expected this weekend, with showers and sunny spells.

SUNDAY – as on Friday, the Met Office is forecasting a largely dry day, if dull and cloudy. But the BBC is confident we will get plenty of showers, particularly in the afternoon and evening when it estimates a 50 per cent to 70 per cent chance it will be wet. In between the showers, there could be some sunny spells, however, although temperatures won’t get higher than 17C in another moderate breeze. The rain could continue through the night, heralding a very wet Monday, but it won’t dip much lower than 14C, so no need for that second duvet!