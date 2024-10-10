Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hurricane Milton might be wreaking havoc as it barrels its way through other parts of the world. But you can expect much calmer weather in the Mansfield and Ashfield area this weekend.

Yes, it’s getting colder. There’s no doubt about that. But the next three days promise to be predominantly dry, according to the joint forecasts of the Met Office and the BBC, and we can expect lots of sunny intervals too.

Here is our day-by-day guide:

FRIDAY – both the Met Office and the BBC agree that, after an overcast start, Friday will produce plenty of sunshine, especially between 8 am and 12 midday. It will continue to burst through the clouds every now and then during the afternoon and evening before becoming much duller again. Temperatures are expected to hover around the 10C (50F) mark, dipping quite dramatically to a high of just 4C as the night closes in.

SATURDAY – Saturday is expected to be a similar day to Friday – with the exception of the possibility of one or two showers both mid-morning, about 10 am, and mid-afternoon, about 3 pm. In fact, the Met Office predict that there’s a 90 per cent chance of rain during the afternoon. Again, it will be cool with temperatures struggling to get higher than 9C and probably feeling lower than that in a crisp breeze. Brace yourself for another chilly night too after you go to bed.

SUNDAY – it will get even colder on Sunday, with a distinct chill in the air restricting daytime temperatures to no higher than 8C and feeling more like 1C or 2C in a sharp wind. Thankfully, however, it is almost certain to remain dry with the percentage chance of rain as low as five per cent. There will be regular sunny spells too before a nippy night and even the chance of an overnight frost going into the first day of the new working week on Monday.