Thank goodness the Euros are starting on TV this weekend (June 14-16) – because you won’t feel like going out if the weather forecast is to be believed.

A mixture of showers, some of which could be thundery, a persistent breeze and below-average temperatures is hardly what mid-June should be all about.

But both the Met Office and the BBC are predicting that while England and Scotland are to set to kick off in Germany, summer most certainly isn’t! Here is our day-by-day guide to what to expect from a weekend plagued by unsettled weather:

FRIDAY – the day should start dry and cloudy, with the sun trying to burst through and temperatures reaching a respectable 15C (59F) as early as 11 am. But it’s then downhill all the way because the showers sweep in and it gets no warmer in a breeze yielding gusts of up to 24mph. There is a 70 per cent chance of rain from 12 midday to 7 pm, and the showers are expected to continue well into the night.

Expect the weather to be showery, cool and occasionally windy in this area over the weekend.

SATURDAY – probably the coolest and wettest day of the weekend, so local cricket matches might come under threat. The threat of showers will hang over us from 9 am right through to 7 pm, and the BBC reckons that if they hit this area, they could be thundery during the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to get no higher than a miserable 14C in a south-westerly wind. Overnight, it will finally turn dry but feel cold for the time of the year.

SUNDAY – you are likely to wake up to sunshine and although this gives way to cloud during the morning, it is at least predicted to remain mainly dry for most of the day. Temperatures should rise to about 16C or 17C during the afternoon, but it will probably feel cooler than that thanks to a lingering breeze. The chance of daytime rain is no higher than 20 per cent and, from 5 pm onwards, the day will end with more sunny spells before a dry night.