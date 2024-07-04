Weather forecast for the weekend (July 5-7) in the Mansfield and Ashfield area
According to forecasters at the Met Office and the BBC, we can expect a little bit of everything over the next three days (Friday, Saturday and Sunday July 5 to 7), including sunny spells, light rain, thundery showers and a gentle breeze.
Temperatures will dip to as low as 15C (59F) on Saturday and Sunday – hardly the kind of warm weather we should be enjoying at the height of summer! Here is our day-by-day guide:
FRIDAY – by far the best and driest day of the weekend, with temperatures expected to rise to around 20C (68F) in pleasant sunshine from 11 am to 7 pm. There is a sting in the tail, however, because later in the day, from about 9 pm, rain will sweep in and turn heavy for two or three hours from midnight.
SATURDAY – sadly, the overnight rain is set to continue well into Saturday. Most of it will be light, but it will be persistent with a 70 per cent expectancy. The rain will finally subside from about 3 pm when sunny spells will lead to a pleasant evening. However, that rain, combined with a moderate wind, will put a dent in the temperatures, which will not get any higher than a very disappointing 14C or 15C.
SUNDAY – after a dry but cool night (9C), Sunday will begin with bouts of sunshine. However, the scenario is likely to change from lunchtime onwards when there is a 40 per cent to 70 per cent chance of showers, some of which could be thundery. The rain is expected to continue, on and off, until about 7 pm when the day will end with sunshine until night falls. Daytime temperatures will get no higher than 16C before again dropping to just 9C during a dry night into next Monday.