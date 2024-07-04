Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you’ve been wondering what’s happened to the summer, prepare to keep wondering this weekend when more erratic, unsettled weather is predicted.

According to forecasters at the Met Office and the BBC, we can expect a little bit of everything over the next three days (Friday, Saturday and Sunday July 5 to 7), including sunny spells, light rain, thundery showers and a gentle breeze.

Temperatures will dip to as low as 15C (59F) on Saturday and Sunday – hardly the kind of warm weather we should be enjoying at the height of summer! Here is our day-by-day guide:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FRIDAY – by far the best and driest day of the weekend, with temperatures expected to rise to around 20C (68F) in pleasant sunshine from 11 am to 7 pm. There is a sting in the tail, however, because later in the day, from about 9 pm, rain will sweep in and turn heavy for two or three hours from midnight.

The weather forecasters reckon we should expect a weekend of showers and sunny spells in this area.

SATURDAY – sadly, the overnight rain is set to continue well into Saturday. Most of it will be light, but it will be persistent with a 70 per cent expectancy. The rain will finally subside from about 3 pm when sunny spells will lead to a pleasant evening. However, that rain, combined with a moderate wind, will put a dent in the temperatures, which will not get any higher than a very disappointing 14C or 15C.