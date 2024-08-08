Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get set for a warm, dry and sunny weekend in the Mansfield and Ashfield area – with the potential for Sunday to be seriously hot.

Both the Met Office and the BBC agree that we are heading for the first decent weekend since the July heatwave, with temperatures starting off at around 21C (70F) on Friday and rising to 26C (80F) on Sunday. Here is our day-by-day guide:

FRIDAY – the sun should be shining from the moment you wake up until night-time begins to descend at about 9 pm. There will be a moderate breeze from the west, with gusts up to 15mph, but it shouldn’t impact on temperatures on a decidedly pleasant day. Prepare for a very mild night too.

SATURDAY – the forecasters feel there won’t be as much sun around on Saturday. Indeed, after a bright start, much of the day is likely to be dominated by light cloud and a gentle breeze. But it still promises to be as warm, with temperatures hovering around the 21C mark, and come tea time, at about 5 pm, the sun will make an appearance again to round off the day. Overnight into Sunday, it is unlikely to drop below 14C.

SUNDAY – wall-to-wall sunshine is likely to be the order of the day on Sunday. In fact, at times it will feel scorchingly hot as the temperature rises from 19C in the morning to 26C by 4 pm, with the gentle breeze from the previous two days fading away. A warm and stuffy night will follow and there is the possibility of thunderstorms interrupting the fun next Monday.