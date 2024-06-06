Weather forecast for the weekend in the Mansfield and Ashfield area
They are utterly laughable – and they certainly don’t apply to this upcoming weekend in the Mansfield and Ashfield area!
The next three days are expected to follow the pattern of the week so far, providing a mixture of cloud and sunny spells, with the occasional light rain shower, all wrapped up in sub-par temperatures for the time of year.
It seems that, in Olympics year, summer is really struggling to get out of the blocks. Here is our day-by-day guide to the weekend ahead:
FRIDAY – after a cool night, the day is predicted to start with lots of sunshine. But both the Met Office and the BBC agree that it will cloud over from about 10 am and remain that way until nightfall. There is a 33 per cent of a light shower between 3 pm and 5 pm. Temperatures will not get any higher than 15C (59F) or 16C in a moderate breeze.
SATURDAY – probably the best – and certainly the most dry – day of the weekend. It won’t feel warm, with temperatures expected to reach only 15C during the afternoon. But there will be plenty of sunny spells around, while there is little or no chance of any rainfall. The evening will even feature long spells of pleasant sunshine. Through the night, however, temperatures will dip to as low as 7C.
SUNDAY – the familiar blend of cloud, sunny intervals and cool weather will continue into Sunday. Thankfully, there is only a small chance of showers --possibly around 1 pm and then from 11 pm into the night. The maximum daytime temperature will be a miserable 14C in mid-afternoon, which is well below the average for June.
