You’re going to have to wait for long spells of sunshine to brighten up the Mansfield and Ashfield area this weekend, according to the weather forecast.

For after the heavy rain of Thursday, both the Met Office and the BBC are predicting overcast and largely dull weather on Friday and much of Saturday before the sun emerges from behind the clouds on Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday.

At least the temperatures are climbing again because the daytime highs for all three days of the weekend are expected to hover around the 19C and 20C mark. That’s the equivalent of between 66F and 68F for those of you still calculating in Fahrenheit. Here is our day-by-day guide to the weekend outlook:

FRIDAY – by the time we wake up on Friday, the rain will have disappeared and we can look forward to a dry day. However, it will be thoroughly overcast in a very modest wind from morning until night. It will feel quite warm, with a midday temperature of 17C rising to 19C from 3 pm to 7 pm. A dry and mild night will follow.

The weekend is expected to start dull and overcast before the sun emerges from the clouds on Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday.

SATURDAY – Saturday will begin in much the same way as Friday – dry but dull. However, as the day goes on, the chance of rain increases, and showers are expected at any time between 11 am and 5 pm. Those showers could be interspersed with sunny intervals, although they are not expected to last long. But in the evening, things improve markedly with a sunny end to the day making way for another dry and mild night. Temperatures will reach 19C in mi-afternoon.