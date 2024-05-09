Weather forecast for the weekend in the Mansfield and Ashfield area
For the Met Office is predicting that the warm, dry and sunny weather that we have enjoyed so far this week is to continue into Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to climb to 22C, and the only dampener on the forecast is that there is an outside chance of showers arriving on Sunday afternoon. Here is our day-by-day guide to the weekend:
FRIDAY – you should wake up to bright sunshine, which is forecast to hang around for most of the morning. The rest of the day looks likely to be cloudy, but some sunny spells should still make an appearance from time to time. With only a slight breeze and a negligible chance of rain, temperatures are predicted to climb from 16C before lunchtime to 22C in the afternoon and evening, and then we should have a mild night.
SATURDAY – a similar day to Friday is on the horizon, although while the Met Office feels it could be predominantly cloudy, the BBC is forecasting lots of sunny spells throughout the day. One thing both agree on is that temperatures will peak at 21C during the afternoon. In ‘old money’, that’s a very acceptable and positively balmy 70F! Another dry and mild night (14C) into Sunday is predicted.
SUNDAY – a mixture of sunshine and clouds is the forecast scenario for Sunday, with daytime temperatures holding up nicely at around 21C from 12 midday and falling only to 13C later on, making it a mild night into Monday. The Met Office is fairly sure it will stay dry, but the BBC says there is a 35 per cent of light rain showers any time between 3 pm until 10 pm.