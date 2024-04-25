Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The forecast for the weekend, issued by the Met Office, suggests a mixture of cloud, breeze and rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with daytime temperatures struggling to get into double figures.

In fact, conflicting forecasts from elsewhere, including the BBC, suggest Sunday could well be a washout, with persistent rain predicted from early morning. Here is our day-to-day guide of what to expect:

FRIDAY – the day will begin brightly with sunny intervals, but then change to overcast by mid-morning, with a good chance of showers through the afternoon. It will feel cold with temperatures hitting no higher than 8C in a gentle north-easterly breeze. At least the evening and night should be dry.

SATURDAY – predominantly cold and cloudy, with a 50 per cent of showers developing from 11 am to 4 pm. A dry evening will follow but more rain could fall from 11 pm through the night. Daytime temperatures will again be very disappointing, failing to rise above 9C and feeling even cooler in the wind.