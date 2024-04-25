Weather forecast for the weekend in the Mansfield and Ashfield area

April showers are lingering – and it looks as if we’ll have to wait a bit longer for the weather to warm up in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 25th Apr 2024, 15:25 BST
The forecast for the weekend, issued by the Met Office, suggests a mixture of cloud, breeze and rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with daytime temperatures struggling to get into double figures.

In fact, conflicting forecasts from elsewhere, including the BBC, suggest Sunday could well be a washout, with persistent rain predicted from early morning. Here is our day-to-day guide of what to expect:

FRIDAY – the day will begin brightly with sunny intervals, but then change to overcast by mid-morning, with a good chance of showers through the afternoon. It will feel cold with temperatures hitting no higher than 8C in a gentle north-easterly breeze. At least the evening and night should be dry.

Expect a cold weekend, littered with April showers, in this area on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.Expect a cold weekend, littered with April showers, in this area on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
SATURDAY – predominantly cold and cloudy, with a 50 per cent of showers developing from 11 am to 4 pm. A dry evening will follow but more rain could fall from 11 pm through the night. Daytime temperatures will again be very disappointing, failing to rise above 9C and feeling even cooler in the wind.

SUNDAY – the overnight rain will continue into the morning before a dull, mixed day of showers and dry spells. The Met Office feels it will be dry from lunchtime onwards, but the BBC is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of more rain. It will be slightly warmer than Friday and Saturday, with temperatures reaching 11C, but that nagging wind will still be around.

