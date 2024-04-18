Wrap up warm because a chilly, if mainly dry, weekend is in prospect, according to the Met Office.

Even though the end of April is in sight, we’ve all been forced to leave our central heating on as temperatures outside struggle to go far into double figures – and there is little sign of a respite over the next few days.

The Met Office is predicting daytime temperatures to go no higher than 11C on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, although there is unlikely to be much rain around. Here is the day-by-day forecast for the weekend:

FRIDAY – the day will begin cloudy, but one or two showers are expected around lunchtime until 3 pm. If there are any sunny intervals, they are likely to appear in the early evening. In a moderate breeze, it’s likely to feel even cooler than the predicted high of 11C.

SATURDAY – you are likely to wake up to lots of sunshine, although it will feel cold for the time of year. The sun will give way to a cloudy afternoon before possibly returning during the evening. Temperatures will just limp into double digits during the afternoon but then plunge during the night.

SUNDAY – a predominantly dull and cloudy day in the lingering cold. At least there is very little chance of rain, and some sunny spells could even brighten up the weather by early evening.