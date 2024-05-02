Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For hand in hand with the rise in temperatures, which are expected to be about 15C or 16C, there will be a lot of rain about, making it a predominantly unsettled, extended four-day weekend. Here is our day-by-day guide for the Chad area:

FRIDAY – a dull start to the day will lead to light showers, which will eventually turn into heavy rain. It’s uncertain when the main rain will arrive – the Met Office says about 2 pm, while the BBC says about 5 pm – but once it gets here, it will be persistent for five hours or so. Daytime temperatures should reach 14C, but it’s likely to remain showery until the early hours of Saturday,

SATURDAY – probably the driest day of the weekend, but after early sunshine, it will be mainly cloudy, with a gentle breeze not really affecting daytime temperatures of about 15C. There could be more sunny spells in the early evening before a dry night.

SUNDAY – after a dry start, there will be a 40 per cent to 50 per cent chance of light rain throughout the day and continuing after dark. With a negligible wind, it will feel quite pleasant, however, in temperatures of about 15C, while the sun should pop through the clouds in between the showers.