Strong, gusty winds are set to be a feature of the local weather this weekend, especially on Saturday.

Here’s a day-by-day guide to what to expect, according to the Met Office:

FRIDAY – the day will open with heavy rain until giving away, from about 9 am, to sunny intervals. There’s the chance of a shower in the afternoon, but daytime temperatures should be around 16C before light rain returns overnight.

SATURDAY – a dry day and probably the warmest of the year so far with temperatures expected to rise to 18C by mid-afternoon. However, it will be windy with gusts of around 40mph likely from 12 midday and continuing for the rest of the day and overnight. The winds could also be accompanied by light rain from about 10 pm.

SUNDAY – expect a mixture of sunny intervals, light showers and powerful winds, with south-westerly gusts of up to 49 mph predicted. The winds should finally die down from about 6 pm. Daytime temperatures are forecast to hover around 14C.