UPDATE: No trains between Nottingham and London Saturday morning
East Midlands Railway (EMR) has published on its website that the 5.27am, 6.30am, 7.23am, 8.23am, 9.22am and 10.23am services from Nottingham to London will be cancelled due to a landslip caused by flooding caused by Storm Babet.
Additionally, the 6.26am service from London to Nottingham is also set to be cancelled for the same reason.
Continued flooding also means major disruption to mainline services between London, Derby, Chesterfield and Sheffield.
Services between Nottingham and Matlock are also expected to be cancelled, again due to a landslip.
EMR is advising people to check its website for details of any issues affecting their journeys.
Check the Met Office website regularly for updates as well as train, tram and bus websites for news of any potential disruption to services.