Mainline train services between Nottingham and London St Pancras on Saturday morning have been cancelled due to the ongoing impact of Storm Babet.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has published on its website that the 5.27am, 6.30am, 7.23am, 8.23am, 9.22am and 10.23am services from Nottingham to London will be cancelled due to a landslip caused by flooding caused by Storm Babet.

Additionally, the 6.26am service from London to Nottingham is also set to be cancelled for the same reason.

Continued flooding also means major disruption to mainline services between London, Derby, Chesterfield and Sheffield.

Trains between Nottingham and London are suspended this morning due to a landslip caused by flooding. Photo: Submitted

Services between Nottingham and Matlock are also expected to be cancelled, again due to a landslip.

EMR is advising people to check its website for details of any issues affecting their journeys.