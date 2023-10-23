News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Train services running as normal again in Nottinghamshire

National and local rail services in Nottinghamshire are running as normal again this morning after a weekend of disruption due to flooding caused by the impact of Storm Babet.
By John Smith
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 09:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Eat Midlands Railway’s (EMR)’s website reports services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, which serves Mansfield, Bulwell, Hucknall, Newstead, Kirkby, Sutton, Shireoaks and Creswell, are now running full through to Worksop again, after services were suspended between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop throughout the weekend.

Mainline services between Nottingham and London that were affected by flooding and a subsequent landslip, are now running again, as are services between Sheffield and London that run through Chesterfield and Derby after a weekend where the route was suspended much of the time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Regional services between Nottingham and Derby, Nottingham and Sheffield and Nottingham and Leicester are running, athough some minor disruption is still expected and not all services will run.

Most Popular
Trains are running again on the Robin Hood Line this morningTrains are running again on the Robin Hood Line this morning
Trains are running again on the Robin Hood Line this morning

Services between Nottingham and Liverpool Lime Street have also resumed but are diverting between Nottingham and Chesterfield.

EMR said: “Over the weekend there was significant damage to railway infrastructure, with track and signalling cables underwater and damage caused by the flow of water. Network Rail have had teams out across our routes inspecting the damage, and carrying out essential repairs.

“If you were affected by the route closures over the weekend your EMR tickets for October 20, 21 and 22 will be accepted on EMR services until the end of Tuesday, October 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We expect that services will be extremely busy once we are able to run normally.

"We do advise that you continue to check before travelling, and allow extra time to complete your journey.”

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) reports that tram services between Hucknall, Bulwell and Nottingham are running as normal but there is currently no service between Old Market Square and Nottingham Station due to track works, and no tram service between Southchurch Drive and Wilford Lane due to heavy flooding.

Related topics:Train servicesNottinghamEMRBulwellHucknall