Good morning! It’s Wednesday- here’s today’s weather forecast.

The region is waking up to a dry morning (July 17) with sunny spells.

The Met Office say it will feel ‘very warm’, with sunshine becoming increasing hazy as cloud increases from the west.

We could see some showery rain reaching the north of the region later.

Temperatures will peak at 25 °C.

