Good morning! It’s Tuesday (July 16)- and here’s today’s weather forecast.

The region is waking up to a fine, clear start with plenty of sunshine, say the Met Office.

Fair weather cloud will appear during the morning, with showers expected to develop during the afternoon.

It will feel very warm in the sunshine, with light winds.

Temperature will peak at 26 °C.

