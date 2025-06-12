Thundery showers: Weekend weather forecast for Nottinghamshire

After a period of warmer weather, ‘thundery showers’ are set to arrive this weekend in Nottinghamshire.

After a period of warmer weather, ‘thundery showers’ are set to arrive this weekend in Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Met Office weather forecast for Nottinghamshire and other parts of the UK, residents can expect some thundery showers over the next few days, leading to a weekend of mixed weather.

Friday, June 13

The day will start off cloudy in the west, while the east will experience sunny spells that will become more widespread throughout the day. An area of heavy thundery showers is expected to move northward in the late evening. The maximum temperature is expected to be 27 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outlook for Saturday, June 14 to Monday, June 16

On Saturday morning, an area of rain and heavy thundery showers will clear northward, with additional showers likely during the afternoon.

Sunday is expected to bring a mix of showers and sunny spells, while Monday will be drier.

Temperatures are predicted to cool down over the weekend.

See updated weather alerts at www.metoffice.gov.uk.