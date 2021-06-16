This is when thunderstorms will start in Mansfield and Ashfield tonight and how long they'll last

A yellow weather warning for storms has been issued by the Met Office from today (Wednesday, June 16) until Saturday, June 19.

Today, the area has been blessed with warm sunshine throughout the day – but the arrival of the stormy weather later will see temperatures drastically drop back down again.

According to the most recent forecast, rain will move in from around 3am and continue throughout Thursday morning.

Thunderstorms are set to start in Mansfield at 3am and last until Saturday. (Photo credit should read CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

While rainfall is forecast until around noon on Thursday, it will be markedly colder with highs of 19°C – around 7°C cooler than today.

The weather warning for thunderstorms is in place on Friday and Saturday as well.

Heavy showers are expected to resume again in Mansfield and Ashfield at 4pm on Friday and continuing until around 2am on Sunday.

Friday is expected to be largely cloudy with temperatures remaining significantly lower at 17°C and rising to 18°C on Saturday.

The yellow notice covers most of England, from the south coast to Middlesbrough – all of which could be hit by thunderstorms and bursts of flash flooding.

Residents are urged to prepare for travel disruptions in anticipation of the wet weather.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds”, the Met Office said.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”