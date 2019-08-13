This is when heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit Nottinghamshire tomorrow

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit Nottinghamshire tomorrow.
The Met Office has put a warning in place for the county between 2pm and 10pm on Wednesday.
It could cause flooding and travel disruption, the Met Office added.
What to expect
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and possible road closures
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail