Here is the weather forecast for today (Tuesday, April 23).

Mostly dry, sunny and warm for many. The chance of showers across the far west and southwest first thing and again later in the day, possibly thundery.

It'll be cloudier, cooler and breezy along some North Sea coastal areas.

Becoming increasingly cloudy across southwestern areas, with outbreaks of rain, locally heavy and thundery, moving north.

Elsewhere, mostly dry and cloudy, with some hill fog over northern and eastern parts.