This is what the weather will be like in Mansfield this weekend

Temperatures are set to dip in Mansfield this weekend.

On Saturday there will be rain through the morning, with some heavy outbreaks possible leading to some localised flooding. Rain edging westwards, and easing away from the coasts through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Sunday will remain cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain. Low cloud and coastal fog possible. Turning drier thereafter with sunny spells and just a few showers. Temperatures nearer average than of late.