This is what Mansfield and Ashfield's weather is looking like on Friday

The weather in Mansfield and Ashfield will be consistent again today – although unlike Thursday it will be consistently cloudy rather than bright and cold.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 7:04 pm

Not that it’s going to be particularly warm again, with highs of 11C – although with wind factor considered it will still feel like 8C at best, compared with the sometime bracing chill of Wednesday.

It should feel relatively mild in the evening, and there is a chance of light rain for an hour-or-so in the morning.

Here is Friday's weather

