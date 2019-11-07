These are the roads closed due to flooding in Nottinghamshire

These are the roads that have been closed in Nottinghamshire, as heavy rain betters the county.

An amber weather warning for rain is set to continue into the early hours of the morning.

These are the roads closed

Nottinghamshire County Council is working with Via East Midlands to deal with reports of flooding across the county.

Flood warnings are in place and the following roads have been closed:

A617 Rainworth, near Lockwell roundabout

Laxton Road, Egmanton

Shireoaks Common Rhodesia (under the bridge)

B1164 between Kirton and Tuxford

Rotherham Baulk, Carlton in Lindrick

Cross Street, Sturton Le Steeple,

Shireoaks Road, Shireoaks (outside Hudson Farm)

A council spokeswoman said: “If you are travelling, never drive into flood water and always check before you travel and have an alternative route planned.

“If you need to report a flooding incident, you can contact our Customer Services Centre on 0300 500 80 80.”