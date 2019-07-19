Temperatures expected to soar as high as 32C as European heatwave sweeps the country

Temperatures are expected to soar in next week with thermometers expected towards 32C.

The sweltering heat is expected to move in on Monday and Tuesday as a warm-weather system takes hold on the continent.

Parts of southern Spain and southern France are expecting temperatures to reach 40C - just a few weeks after a heatwave triggered record temperatures in Europe.

BBC Weather forecaster Ben Rich, claimed the hot weather would swelter the UK towards the start of next week.

He said: “I promised you some warmth, how about some heat? Heat building across continental Europe, it looks like for a time at least we will draw some of that in our direction.

“Southern parts of the UK perhaps up to 30C, but it may not last all the long.”

The BBC Weather map showed temperatures in London reaching 32C towards the beginning of next week.

BBC Weather’s monthly outlook for next week also predicts “significant” heat on the continent.

It reads: “The last full week of July will continue with the more unsettled trend, but there is expected to be a north-south split in the weather, with the northern half of the country tending to be wetter and windier.

“Meanwhile the southern half will see longer dry and warm spells between weak fronts. This is due to building high pressure in central Europe which will compete with the low pressure in the North Atlantic to govern the UK's weather.

“This high will also bring in some significant heat to Spain, France, and into Germany, which may occasionally reach into the southeast of England.”

The Met Office’s long-range forecast for Tuesday 23 July to August 1, added: “This period will tend to see a northwest to southeast split in the weather across the UK, with northwestern parts experiencing spells of rain, which could be heavy at times, as well as some periods of strong wind bringing a risk of coastal gales.

“By contrast, southern and southeastern parts of the UK should see much drier and warmer weather, which could be hot and rather humid at times, especially early to mid next week.

“Potential for thunderstorms to develop as any hot, settled weather breaks down from the west. Beyond that, the signals become more mixed although overall the northwest to southeast split will most probably continue. The south and southeast is likely to see some rain but it will be less frequent than in the northwest.”