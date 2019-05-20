Sunny spells with a chance of 'thundery showers' set for today

Today will be a mostly sunny day with heavy showers set for some later on.

"Thundery showers" will develop in the afternoon in some ares.

Temperatures will reach highs of 19 °C.

Tonight there will be lows of 7 °C.