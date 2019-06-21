Sunny spells finally return to Notts in weather forecast for Friday and the weekend

The sun has finally returned to Nottinghamshire following on-and-off rainfall over the last seven days.

The Met Office is predicting that the early sunny spells this morning should persist for the most part of Friday (June 21), and that occasional cloudy spells should "bubble through the morning" but remain dry.

What's in store for the weather in Notts today?

The forecast for Friday said: "A dry start across the region with plenty of sunny spells for most. Cloud will slowly bubble up through the morning though it is expected to stay dry. Feeling warmer than of late in the light winds. Maximum temperature 20C.

"Dry with light winds throughout tonight, though areas of cloud may linger for some through the evening and overnight. Turning chilly where skies do remain largely clear however. Minimum temperature 8C."

This weekend should also be warmer and remain dry through until Sunday evening, where rainfall is expected.

The forecast said: "A largely sunny day on Saturday and becoming warm after a locally chilly start. An onshore breeze developing later in the day, making it feel cooler on the coast. Maximum temperature 23C.

"Cloudier at times on Sunday though still feeling warm and turning humid. Some heavy, perhaps thundery rain overnight into Monday. Warm with further thundery showers at times Monday and Tuesday.