Sun and heavy rain set for Nottinghamshire this spring bank holiday weekend

You might need both your umbrella and suntan lotion for this spring bank holiday weekend as both sun and heavy rain is expected.

Saturday looks set to be the best day in Nottinghamshire to go outside with temperatures reaching 20°C.

The Met Office has said that early showers will fade to leave a dry and warm day with spells of sunshine.

Rain is expected from 1pm.

However on bank holiday Monday showers will become more frequent, and there could be heavy rain and thunder.

Some areas in Nottinghamshire are expected to be missed by the rain on Monday but heavy rain is also expected for Tuesday.

The Met Office has also said it will feel colder with temperatures 15°C.

Tony Wardle, Met Office Chief Meteorologist said: “With the high temperatures this weekend there’s also the chance of one or two showers popping up in places.

“Sunday will be a much cloudier day for most with outbreaks of rain across northern parts of the country.

“By Monday it’ll feel notably cooler as fresher air from the Atlantic spreads to all parts of the UK. There’ll be frequent showers and some heavy, thundery bursts at times too, although it’ll be drier and brighter in the south at times, with some sunny spells."

With less than a month to the summer solstice, the sun is high in the sky meaning UV levels will be high for many areas over the long weekend, so remember to take care in the sun.

Professor John O’Hagan, of Public Health England said: “UV levels over the next few days and the bank holiday may be higher than usual for this time of year. Because you cannot feel or see UV there’s a risk people will suffer sunburn, a sign of skin damage, so be aware of how long you are in the sun, know the limits of your own skin and use common sense.”