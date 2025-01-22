Storm Eowyn will hit Nottinghamshire on Friday as Met Office issues weather warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nottinghamshire will be hit by winds as strong as 60mph on Friday (January 24).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winds as strong as nearly 60mph are set to hit Nottinghamshire on Friday (January 24) as Storm Eowyn arrives in the county.

The storm, which is currently brewing over the North Atlantic, will hit northern parts of the UK during the early hours of Friday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forecasters have issued a yellow warning for wind in the Nottinghamshire area.

Storm Éowyn will bring very strong winds to Nottinghamshire on Friday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday.

“There are currently a number of weather warnings in place, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.”

Residents have been advised to be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather in your area.

Storm Éowyn will move across the northwest of the UK on Friday, clearing to the northeast on Friday night and will initially bring snow for some, with accompanying rain and wind.

This has the potential to cause travel disruption, power cuts and damage to building and homes across the country.

Winds in the Nottinghamshire area are anticipated to ease on Saturday (January 25), with sunny intervals, although wintry showers may develop later in the day. More strong winds and rain are likely to return later on Sunday (January 26).