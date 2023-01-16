News you can trust since 1952
Snow expected in Mansfield this afternoon - with temperatures set to hit -5C overnight

Better wrap up warm this afternoon as the town prepares to see its first snowfall of 2023.

By Lucy Roberts
3 hours ago - 1 min read

It comes as the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice across the centre of the UK covering all four nations, hundreds of flood warnings are in place, and temperatures are due to drop below 0C in most places overnight.

Residents have been urged to be careful of icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and longer journey times by road, bus and train services are likely.

The latest weather forecast for Mansfield predicts snow showers beginning at 1pm and continuing for a few hours this afternoon.

It is doubtful whether the snow will settle, however, as the sun is due to make an appearance again at about 4pm.

But it will certainly get colder again tonight, with temperatures predicted to reach lows of -5C by the early hours of tomorrow.

As the week continues, the weather is expected to grow warmer again.

Nights will still be chilly, with temperatures staying below 0C until Friday.

But the sun will be out tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday and the temperature will have risen to a much more pleasant 8C by Saturday.

There may still be a chilly wind in the air, however, so be sure to wrap up warm if you are planning a weekend walk.

