Snow expected in Mansfield this afternoon - with temperatures set to hit -5C overnight

It comes as the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice across the centre of the UK covering all four nations, hundreds of flood warnings are in place, and temperatures are due to drop below 0C in most places overnight.

Residents have been urged to be careful of icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and longer journey times by road, bus and train services are likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest weather forecast for Mansfield predicts snow showers beginning at 1pm and continuing for a few hours this afternoon.

It is expected to snow this afternoon.

It is doubtful whether the snow will settle, however, as the sun is due to make an appearance again at about 4pm.

But it will certainly get colder again tonight, with temperatures predicted to reach lows of -5C by the early hours of tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the week continues, the weather is expected to grow warmer again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nights will still be chilly, with temperatures staying below 0C until Friday.

But the sun will be out tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday and the temperature will have risen to a much more pleasant 8C by Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad