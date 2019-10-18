Robin Hood Pageant event at Newstead Abbey is cancelled

An annual pageant event celebrating the folklore of Robin Hood has been cancelled due to "unseasonably wet weather".

The Robin Hood Pageant, which was due to take place at Newstead Abbey between October 19-20, has been postponed until spring 2020 - with an official date expected by organisers in the coming weeks.

The organisers say they were forced to postpone the event due to the heavy rainfall experienced over the last few weeks and the forecast for more over the weekend.

They say the "waterlogged" grounds would have proven "dangerous" for performers, but have assured people who bought tickets that they will be protected.

A statement from the organisers said: "This event has been postponed until Spring 2020 due to poor ground conditions following the unseasonably wet autumn weather.

"High rainfall in previous weeks has left the ground waterlogged and with further rain forecast it is likely to prove dangerous for performers, particularly the battle re-enactments.

"Those who have already bought tickets will be given the choice between a full refund or having their tickets transferred to the new date once this has been confirmed.

"Ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket retailer."