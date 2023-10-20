Robin Hood Line closed between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop due to flooding

The Robin Hood Line has been shut both ways between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop due to flooding caused by Storm Babet.

The line runs between Nottingham and Worksop and serves Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Newstead, Sutton and Kirkby.

Initially, services were running as normal but the ongoing torrential rain has now forced the closure of the line between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) is advising people not to check its website for details of any issues affecting their journeys and not to travel on affected routes if possible.

The Robin Hood Line has now been closed between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop

Mainline services between Nottingham and London St Pancras are still running as normal but flooding at serveral areas in Derbyshire means services between between London and Sheffield on Derby/Chesterfield route are being badly disrupted with all services currently suspended.

Sevices has also been suspended between Nottingham and Derby, Nottingham and Crewe and Nottingham and Grantham and Skegness.

EMR says it expects this to be the case for the rest of today.

On it’s website, it said: “You may use your EMR ticket dated today for these routes, to travel on EMR services tomorrow.

"If you do choose to attempt to travel today, you will need to use alternative routes.

We are currently requesting rail replacement buses to help to keep you on the move between Derby and Nottingham.

"This is proving difficult due to the ongoing road conditions.

"We appreciate your patience whilst we do this.”

On the trams, Nottingham Express Transit (NET) say all services between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell are running as normal, although there are longer waiting times caused firstly by a car accident in Nottingham this morning and then a tram fault that briefly closed the line between University Boulevard and Meadows Way West south of Nottingham city centre.