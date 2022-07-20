Relief as weather cools down in Mansfield today with scattered showers

Although the day was largely sunny initially, it is now becoming progressively cloudier with scattered showers developing.

These will spread across the area during the afternoon, turning heavy and potentially thundery.

There is a 50 per cent chance of heavy rain at 6pm.

Rain showers are expected later on today.

Temperatures are well down compared to yesterday, with the maximum expected temperature being 27C.

Tonight, any showers will slowly die out to leave a cloudy night with patches of light rain and drizzle.

It will be a much cooler night, with a minimum temperature of 15C.

Tomorrow will start off rather cloudy with some drizzle. Some breaks will develop, allowing sunny spells and perhaps the odd shower in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be close to average, with the maximum temperature expected at 25C.