Police want to trace these two men in connection with a burglary in Huthwaite.

The garage burglary on Barker Street happened between 10pm on June 13 and 5.30am on June 14.

If you recognise them or think you can help please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 121 of 14 June 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

