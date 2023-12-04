News you can trust since 1952
Photos: 18 festive photos from across Mansfield and Ashfield after Sunday of snow

As residents woke up on Sunday (December 3) to snow-covered scenes, we asked to see some of your best snowy snaps from the wintery weekend…
By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Dec 2023, 10:55 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 10:55 GMT

Here are some of the best festive photos from Mansfield and Ashfield Chad readers.

Adorable family photo in Sherwood Pines.

1. Snow at Sherwood Pines

Adorable family photo in Sherwood Pines. Photo: Katie Wheeldon

Community reporter Phoebe Cox spotted a lone snowman on her walk over Warsop Carrs on Sunday morning.

2. Sunday fun

Community reporter Phoebe Cox spotted a lone snowman on her walk over Warsop Carrs on Sunday morning. Photo: Phoebe Cox

Family-run blog - The Morris Girls: family friendly events in and around Notts - shared this epic snowy photo of the girls enjoying the winter weather.

3. Rufford Abbey

Family-run blog - The Morris Girls: family friendly events in and around Notts - shared this epic snowy photo of the girls enjoying the winter weather. Photo: The Morris Girls: family friendly events in and around Notts

Here is Edward, aged four at the Robin Hood Retreat in Bilsthorpe.

4. Snowy scenes

Here is Edward, aged four at the Robin Hood Retreat in Bilsthorpe. Photo: Emma Snowden

