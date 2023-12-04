As residents woke up on Sunday (December 3) to snow-covered scenes, we asked to see some of your best snowy snaps from the wintery weekend…
1. Snow at Sherwood Pines
Adorable family photo in Sherwood Pines. Photo: Katie Wheeldon
2. Sunday fun
Community reporter Phoebe Cox spotted a lone snowman on her walk over Warsop Carrs on Sunday morning. Photo: Phoebe Cox
3. Rufford Abbey
Family-run blog - The Morris Girls: family friendly events in and around Notts - shared this epic snowy photo of the girls enjoying the winter weather. Photo: The Morris Girls: family friendly events in and around Notts
4. Snowy scenes
Here is Edward, aged four at the Robin Hood Retreat in Bilsthorpe. Photo: Emma Snowden