The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Nottinghamshire as snow and sleet are set to cause disruption across the county this Thursday, February 8 and Friday, February 9.

A yellow warning is in place for northern parts of Nottinghamshire – with snow likely to bring disruption in Worksop, Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby, and Eastwood with a chance of light snow in Hucknall.

Over the two days, temperatures will range from 1° to 8° – with the slight possibility of travel disruptions and power cuts.

Mansfield in the snow, 2023.

A band of rain, sleet, and increasingly snow, will push north on Thursday (February 8) bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 15-25cm above 400m, along with a risk of some icy conditions, according to the Met Office.

The snow will ease later in the day, and may turn back to rain or drizzle, especially in the south and east of the East Midlands region.

There is some uncertainty with respect to the rain and snow boundary, and the northern limit of the snow, and so details may change in the coming days as confidence increases in these aspects.

Check www.metoffice.gov.uk for live updates.

Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, so drivers are advised to keep themselves and others safe by planning routes, checking for delays and road closures, and amending travel plans if necessary.