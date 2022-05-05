Mini heatwave on the way to Notts this weekend as temperatures set to soar

Today’s pleasant sunshine is a taste of more to come as temperatures are predicted to reach up to 20C over the weekend and into next week.

On Wednesday (May 11) and Friday (May 13), it is expected to climb as high as 23C.

But forecasters have warned that showers may still continue to interrupt the sunny spells, with outbreaks of rain predicted to linger on Saturday morning.

These will quickly clear, however, with the day becoming drier and brighter with sunny spells.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with sunny periods and will remain largely dry throughout the day.

Monday will have variable amounts of cloud, with a chance of light showers in the afternoon.

The forecast appears to be consistently good for next week, with sunshine expected most days and temperatures reaching up to 23C.