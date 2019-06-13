Met office issue weather warning for East Midlands

A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for East Midlands today.

The Met Office alert for the region is in place until 12noon.

Heavy rain may lead to travel disruption and flooding in a few places, the Met Office said.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

There is also small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

A number of roads have been closed in Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire this morning as a result of flooding.