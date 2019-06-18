Mansfield weather: hour-by-hour forecast as thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office

A warning for thunderstorms for across the area is in place over the next day and tomorrow.
The Met Office has issued the yellow weather alert for Mansfield and across Nottinghamshire between 6pm today and 9pm tomorrow (June 19).
Forecasters are warning that the thunderstorm could bring torrential rain and even hail as well as lightening to places, mostly throughout tomorrow.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast from 6pm tonight (June 18):
6pm – Cloudy – 17C
7pm – Cloudy – 17C
8pm – Cloudy – 16C
9pm – Cloudy – 16C
10pm – Cloudy – 15C
11pm – Cloudy – 15C
Midnight – Cloudy – 15C
1am – Cloudy – 14C
2am – Cloudy – 14C
3am – Light rain showers – 14C
4am – Light rain showers – 14C
5am – Heavy rain showers – 13C
6am – Light rain showers – 13C
7am – Light rain showers – 13C
8am – Light rain showers – 13C
9am – Heavy rain showers – 13C
10am – Heavy rain showers – 13C
11am – Heavy rain showers – 14C
Midday - Light rain showers – 14C
1pm – Light rain showers – 14C
2pm – Light rain showers – 14C
3pm – Cloudy – 15C
4pm – Cloudy – 15C
5pm – Cloudy – 15C
6pm – Cloudy with sunshine – 15C
7pm – Cloudy – 15C
8pm – Cloudy with sunshine – 15C
9pm – Sunny – 15C