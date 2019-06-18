Mansfield weather: hour-by-hour forecast as thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office

A warning for thunderstorms for across the area is in place over the next day and tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued the yellow weather alert for Mansfield and across Nottinghamshire between 6pm today and 9pm tomorrow (June 19).

Rain and storms have been forecast across the UK.

Forecasters are warning that the thunderstorm could bring torrential rain and even hail as well as lightening to places, mostly throughout tomorrow.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast from 6pm tonight (June 18):

6pm – Cloudy – 17C

7pm – Cloudy – 17C

8pm – Cloudy – 16C

9pm – Cloudy – 16C

10pm – Cloudy – 15C

11pm – Cloudy – 15C

Midnight – Cloudy – 15C

1am – Cloudy – 14C

2am – Cloudy – 14C

3am – Light rain showers – 14C

4am – Light rain showers – 14C

5am – Heavy rain showers – 13C

6am – Light rain showers – 13C

7am – Light rain showers – 13C

8am – Light rain showers – 13C

9am – Heavy rain showers – 13C

10am – Heavy rain showers – 13C

11am – Heavy rain showers – 14C

Midday - Light rain showers – 14C

1pm – Light rain showers – 14C

2pm – Light rain showers – 14C

3pm – Cloudy – 15C

4pm – Cloudy – 15C

5pm – Cloudy – 15C

6pm – Cloudy with sunshine – 15C

7pm – Cloudy – 15C

8pm – Cloudy with sunshine – 15C

9pm – Sunny – 15C