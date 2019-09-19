Mansfield to experience 'very warm' weather this weekend.

Mansfield is set to experience 'very warm' weather this weekend.

The Met Office says that Friday will be cloudy but dry in the morning, with any remaining fog soon clearing. It will remain dry in the afternoon, becoming increasingly sunny with a maximum temperature of 22 °C.

The forecast for Saturday to Monday is dry and sunny, with temperatures on Saturday expecting to reach 22 °C.

While there will be showery outbreaks of rain Sunday, heavy and perhaps thundery at times.

Monday will start dry with further wind and rain later.