Mansfield should brace itself for its 'first properly hot summer’s day' as heatwave on the way

Friday is going to be a corker - with temperatures up to 28C.

Today (Monday, June 13) will be a mostly fine and dry day, with large amounts of cloud around, but also some sunny spells developing in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

After a cool start in places, tomorrow (Tuesday) will be a fine and dry day, with lengthy spells of sunshine. Feeling much warmer than on Monday, with light winds. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Wednesday and Thursday will see the weather staying fine and dry, with variable amounts of cloud and sunny spells. It will potentially become very warm on Thursday and Friday.

The temperature on Friday is expected to reach up to 28C – the hottest day of the year so far.

Then the weather will cool down somewhat but stay pleasant throughout next weekend.